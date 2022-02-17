UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 17, 2022 | 03:03 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :Final exams of Matric, I.Com and FA programs offered in semester Autumn 2021 of the Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will begin across the country from March 1 (Tuesday) and will continue till April 12.

According to the Controller Examination, Dr. Muhammad Ajmal Choudhury, roll number slips are being dispatched to all the students at their postal addresses and also uploaded on students' CMS accounts in exam and grade tile. Students can access their cms account through enrollment.aiou.edu.pk.

Username and passwords have already been shared with them. As per the instructions of the Vice Chancellor Prof.

Dr. Zia Ul- Qayyum, exam centers have been set up at the nearest places of the students' residences or workplaces.

All possible efforts have been made to ensure transparency in the entire exams' process.

Special teams have been constituted to supervise and monitor the examination process. There is a `zero-tolerance' policy against any kind of unfair practice. Strict vigilance system is enforced during the exams' process.

The students are directed to follow COVID-19 SOPs, wear face masks and maintain social distance in the examination halls. They are also advised to bring their CNIC.

>