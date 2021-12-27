(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) is commencing examinations of its different programmes including BS, M.Sc, M.Phil and Ph.D from January 6 for Autumn 2021 semester.

According to AIOU, date sheet and roll number slips for these examinations have been uploaded on the university website (www.aiou.edu.pk), student portal and are also being dispatched to the students. Roll number slips downloaded from the university website will be treated valid for appearing in the examinations.

These examinations will be held at the main campus of the university. Students are advised to contact their respective departments.

It is pertinent to mention here that AIOU has digitalized university's key academic, administrative and financial operations.

All the academic activities will take place as per academic Calendar. Moreover, admissions for the first phase of spring semester 2022 will start from January 15 whichwill include Matric and FA, BS, M.Phil and PhD face to face programmes.