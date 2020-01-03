UrduPoint.com
AIOU's Students Allowed To Submit Admission Form Via Post-offices

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 04:21 PM

AIOU's students allowed to submit admission form via post-offices

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has partnered with Pakistan Postal Services to enable its students in submitting their admissions forms through the national courier service without paying any charges

Under the agreement reached between the two sides, it was decided that the Post offices throughout the country would accept application forms from the students for their admission in the university. The applicants would not be required to pay postal charges (Registry fee) for this purpose.

The revised admission's procedure would be effective from the January 15, with the new start fresh admissions, semester, spring 2020.

The students after depositing admission fee in the designated Banks' branch, could submit the admission form through the relevant post office, along with the bank's receipt, said a press release received here on Friday.

The new procedure has been adopted on the instructions of the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum in order to facilitate the aspirants, besides ensuring that the admission forms should not be misplaced.

