Air University Announces Alumni Elections

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 12:15 PM

Air University announces alumni elections

Air University, in order to establish a full-fledged alumni body consisting of its graduates from all campuses, has announced to elect the office bearers of Air Alumni Network (AAN) through online polling

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019) Air University, in order to establish a full-fledged alumni body consisting of its graduates from all campuses, has announced to elect the office bearers of Air Alumni Network (AAN) through online polling. According to details, voting for open posts of one President, three Vice Presidents (VPs) from Main Campus, Islamabad and two VPs from Multan Campus has already been started, whereas four VPs are elected unopposed. The oath taking ceremony is also scheduled on the occasion of annual alumni reunion on 27th December.

Air University Vice Chancellor AVM (R) Faaiz Amir, while encouraging alumni community to exercise the right to vote with full confidence, said that alumni reunions are a perfect gateway to reconnect graduates with their alma mater, to commemorate their wonderful past, to celebrate their present achievements and to strengthen professional networking for a bright future as a whole. "It is always a blessing to have alumni come to campus and spend time with us," he further said. The Vice Chancellor also serves as ex-officio Chairman /Patron of the Air Alumni Network.

According to election schedule issued by Secretary Election Committee (AAN), the polling for alumni elections will be closed on 24th December at 11:59PM; the result will be announced on 26th December, the oath taking ceremony will be held on 27th December, and finally, the elected Executive Body will take charge on 1st January 2020.

The alumni network will be consisted of General Body including all graduates and Executive Body to be elected by general body through secret ballot on annual basis. The key objectives include to provide a vibrant platform for knowledge sharing, professional networking and capacity building career opportunities and to utilize the human capital of alumni for the benefit and progress of the Air University. It also aims to facilitate alumni-related events / activities in order to project the positive image of the university and its graduates. In order to strengthen industry-academia linkages, the AAN would also offer honorary membership to industry partners, individuals and professional bodies.

The candidates for the post of President include Bilal Aslam, Talha Amjad Dar, Hanan Akhtar and Muhammad Saram Dastgeer, whereas candidates applied for the post of VPs are Adil Usman, Junaid Zameer Malik, Zeeshan Hamid, Muhammad Ehtisham Khan, Hasnain Shaukat Ali, Saad Iftikhar, Hassan Safdar Malik, Arooj Rana, Muhammad Hamza, Madiha Khan, Abdul Ahad, Rohit Stephen, Omer Affan, Sarmad Lodhi, Mamoon Javed and Ch. Omer Arshad.

