Air University organizes 2nd International Conference on Physics

95pc of minerals still unexplored in Pakistan, says Dr Samar Mubarakmand

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2022) Air University, has organized 2nd ‘Two Days International Conference on Physics’, during which renowned scholars and professors from Canada, Italy, Sweden, Australia, China, Iraq and other international countries expressed their views with a focus on renewable energy sources, nano-technology, magnetic, thermoelectric and ferroelectric materials. Theoretical, modelling, simulation and medical applications of Physics. The conference's keynote talk, according to the organizer Dr. Mozaffar Hussain, Chair of the ICP 2022 and Chair Department of Physics, focused on contemporary needs on physics research.

Renowned scientist Dr. Samar Mubarakmand, who was the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony, lauded the Air University’s initiative to organise the international conference providing a remarkable opportunity of knowledge sharing among scholars in the fields of Physics. Sharing his life experiences with participants, he said that knowledge of Physics is essential to every field; may it be education, healthcare or defense. In his address, he further said that Pakistan has immense reserves of a large number of minerals and natural resources that include coal, gold, copper, chromites, iron ore, and many others. "However, 95percent of minerals are still unexplored in Pakistan," he stated, while urging the need to give due importance to the mining industry for boosting the national economy.

Earlier, Vice Chancellor Air University Air Marshal (Retd) Javaid Ahmed, in his welcoming address, acknowledged the contributions of the Department of Physics for promoting the research culture. While calling the Chief Guest Dr. Mubarakmand a national icon, he said that: “We are honoured to have such a legendary and veteran scientist among us.” According to him, there is much to learn from his outstanding achievements, professionally as well as leadership qualities. “We are highly grateful for his contributions for making the defence of our beloved homeland unconquerable,” the VC said.

The Vice Chancellor, while urging students to explore new avenues in the context of the digital era, has advised that Physics opens doors to most exciting, cutting-edge, rewarding career opportunities across the globe. According to him, one of the major lessons Air University learned during the pandemic Covid-19 is the importance of online education and distance learning. “The theme of the conference is very close to our hearts,” he said, hoping that several issues related to renewable energy, climate change and global warming would be addressed during the two-day conference. He also announced that all the campuses of varsity are going to be solar in near future.

The Vice Chancellor further said that Air University is collaborating with the Government of Pakistan for a project of water conservation and distribution management based on modern techniques of satellite imaginary and artificial intelligence. “ Air University is always supportive in research and innovation through our modest efforts,” he further said, adding that “We have consequently improved our rankings as we are currently ranked 15th in the QS Ranking and 6th in the Times Higher Education Impact Ranking.”

Dr. Mozaffar Hussain, Chairman Department of Physics, said that the conference's keynote talk would be focused on contemporary needs on physics research. According to him, the most interesting applications are in electronic circuits, resistive random-access memories, high-frequency systems, power generating devices, environmental remediation, drug delivery, diagnostics, hyperthermia treatment, biotechnology, and data storage.

Dr. Asghari Maqsood, and other distinguished speakers also emphasized the importance of quality education, urging students to focus on research in their respective fields of interest. The ceremony was attended by scholars, delegates, students, deans and directors of the Air University. A lively Q & A session was also held in which participants asked different questions related to the topics covered.