AIT first graduation ceremony on Saturday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The first graduation ceremony of Aligarh Institute of Technology (AIT) would be held on Saturday (December 25)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :The first graduation ceremony of Aligarh Institute of Technology (AIT) would be held on Saturday (December 25).

According to a news release, the ceremony would be held at AIT parking ground, from 9am to 2pm.

Sindh Minister for education would be the chief guest and Lt Gen (Retd) Moinuddin Haider, Former Governor of Sindh will be the guest of honour.