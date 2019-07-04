AJK advises students to learn English for their brighter future

Describing. English as a global language, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan urged students to learn the English language to promote Kashmir cause throughout the world

He was speaking as chief guest at the opening ceremony of 'English Works' organized by the Department of English and Applied Linguistics at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) and Regional English Language Office (RELO) of the US Embassy in Pakistan on Thursday.

The event was also addressed by Vice Chancellor of AIOU, Professor Dr Zia-ul- Qayyum and other officials of the university and US Embassy.

The President said that being the language of science, technology, diplomacy and peace around the world, learning English was an inevitability, not an option.

He said although urdu is our national language and we were proud of it, yet English being an international language has become an effective tool for global communication.

The president observed that English was no longer considered as a foreign language but it has taken the place of the language of technology, diplomacy, and media and assumed the status of de facto official language not just in Pakistan but in many countries of the world.

He said that he did not think anybody could seriously doubt that the English language today was more widely spoken than it was 50 years ago or even 10 years ago.

Explaining the benefits of learning English, AJK President emphasized that most of the books written about science, technology, medicines and engineering are in the English language and one cannot better understand a particular subject without understanding the language in which the subject is being taught.

He said AJK students were fortunate enough that they were living in a country where English was widely spoken and understood after mother tongue Urdu, which makes them easy to learn the language with no difficulty.

President Masood Khan expressed his profound gratitude to the Allama Iqbal Open University and Regional English Language Office (RELO) of the United States Embassy in Pakistan for starting an English language program for the students of Azad Kashmir.

The president called upon the United States government for opening doors of its universities and institutions of higher education for the students of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir.

He also expressed his hope that facilitating the students of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir by the US State Department would further strengthen the relations between the two countries.

Earlier the students of "English Works: AIOU Muzaffarabad" excellently presented traditional folk songs and mystic poetry depicting the culture of Kashmir and enthralled the audience.