AJK BISE announces SSC examinations results; Success ratio remained 99.25%

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) has announced the results of Secondary School Certificate annual examinations 2021 in which success ratio remained as 99.25 percent.

According to details, a total of 64191 candidates appeared in the examinations out of which 62372 candidates remained successful.

Under the COVID-19 oriented State promotion policy to upgrade the students to next classes across the country besides Azad Jammu and Kashmir, the AJK Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Mirpur Saturday announced the results of the Secondary School Certificate Annual Examination 2021 declaring the overall result as 99.25 percent in entire Azad Jammu Kashmir.

AJK minister for Higher Education Zaffar Iqbal Mallick was the chief guest on this occasion wherein the Names of the top positions holder students (both genders) were unveiled.

Besides the Chief Guest, Chairman AJK BISE Mirpur Qazi Muhammad Ibrahim, Secretary BISE Prof. Sajid Aziz Noor, Controller Examination (Schools) AJK BISE Naeem Shahid Chaudhry and Legal Officer AJK BISE Zia Ahmed Joshi announced the names of the positions holding male and female candidates declared successful in the examination.

The ceremony was largely attended by the students, parents, serving and retired officials of the AJK government and the city elite besides the intellect class including journalists.

Speaking on this occasion Chairman AJK BISE Mirpur Qazi Muhammad Ibrahim said that 62372 students were declared successful leaving overall result as 99.25 percent.

The Chairman BISE announced that a total of 50 students (both genders) secured first position in the examination in entire Azad Jammu Kashmir as they bagged 100 percent marks out of the total of 1100 marks in the examination.

Controller Examination (Schools) AJK BISE Naeem Shahid Chaudhry while speaking on this occasion said that the students of a total of 1757 educational institutions from both private and public sector appeared in the examination for which a total of 348 examination centers were set up across Azad Jammu Kashmir.

The results can also be downloaded from website of AJK BISE - http://www.

ajkbise.net and www.ajkbise.edu.pk. Besides the results could also be obtained through SMS from all net works of cellular phones except warid writing Roll number AJK and send on 5050.

Addressing the ceremony AJK minister for Special Education Zaffar Iqbal Mallick said that popularly elected PTI-led AJK government was going to bring about educational reforms soon to ensure the dispensation of quality education in letter and spirit in Azad Jammu Kashmir State in line with the vision of the party's Supremo and Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan.

The minister revealed that Azad Jammu Kashmir government was grateful of the Prime Minister Imran Khan for announcing Rs. 15 billion Educational package for Azad Jammu Kashmir to secure the task of quality education harmonious to the need of the modern age.

Mallick continued that bringing the reforms in the AJK State Education department was the top priority of the newly elected PTI government in the State and this task was set to be achieved within next one year period, he declared.

The minister added that the proposed educational reforms by the State government would be followed by the seminars, symposiums and special conferences to be attended by the seasoned educationists besides other high intellect class from diverse segments of the civil society including the parents and teachers.

The result cards of regular candidates have been sent to the heads of their respective colleges. Whereas the result cards of the private candidates have been sent through registered mail on their respective addresses. The result of the candidates, against whom the arrears of the admission fee were lying, have been delayed. But will be released on removal of the objections on submission of application with fee for Rs. 800/- within 30 days from the date of announcement of the results.

The admission forms to appear in the special secondary school examination-2021, likely to be held from December 11 this year would be received only from the students who had sent the admission forms to appear in the annual secondary school certificate examination-2021 with in 15 days after the date of announcement of the annual examination 2021, the Controller Examination Schools said.