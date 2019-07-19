UrduPoint.com
AJK Board Will Announce Matric Result On July 22, 2019

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 12:31 PM

AJK Board Will Announce Matric Result on July 22, 2019

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Board Will Announce Result of SSC Part-II on Monday July 22, 2019 at 2pm.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th July, 2019) Azad Jammu and Kashmir Board Will Announce Result of Matric Class on Monday, July 22, 2019 at 2pm. Result of 10th class will be announced on 22 July and will be available online.

AJK Board will announce position holders at 9:00 am on 22 July in a press conference. You can also check result via SMS service by sending roll number in 5050 after 22 July. Click here to check your 10th class result of AJK board 2019.

