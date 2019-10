AJK varsity reshuffles staff

The University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir here Wednesday reshuffled its staff with best interest of the varsity, said a press release issued by VC office

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :The University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir here Wednesday reshuffled its staff with best interest of the varsity, said a press release issued by VC office.

According to details, Prof. Dr. Ayesha Suhail was appointed as Registrar of the University, Prof. Dr. Ghulam Murtaza Dean Faculty Sciences, Prof. Dr. Haroonur Rashid Faculty of Arts.

Similarly, Tahir Azeem Rathoor Public Relations Officer, Khawaja Zaffar Iqbal Additional Controller for Exams, Syed Shafaat Ali Gilani Additional Director Finance and Planning, Syed Waqar Hussain Gilani Director State, Sardar Zaffar Iqbal Deputy Registrar General, Abdul Wahid Deputy Director Finance, Syed Sajjad Hussain Naqvi Deputy Controller Exams, Syed Zulqarnain Raza Kazmi Deputy Director Planning , Mushtaq Ahmed Abbassi Deputy Registrar Admin, Abdul Qayoom Mughal Senior Secrecy Officer, Nazakat Hussain Accounts Officer, Muhammad Din Assistant Registrar General and Deputy Director Finance, Syed Mutloob Hussain Shah Monitoring Works, Muhammad Javed Qureshi Monitoring Audit.

Mubashir Nabeel Student Assistant Director Pension Cell, Muhammad Kamran Khan Assistant Director Planning and Muhammad Khan was appointed as Faculty of International Relations (IR) and Assistant Faculty of Mass Communication.

A notification in this regard has been issued to all appointees, PR concluded.