AKPPA meets with MD Private Schools Regulatory Authority

(@imziishan)

All Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Parents Association (AKPPA) delegation here Wednesday met with MD Private Schools Regulatory Authority (PSRA) and discussed fee, physical suffering, humiliation and mental torture of children in schools due to fee issues

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) : All Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Parents Association (AKPPA) delegation here Wednesday met with MD Private Schools Regulatory Authority (PSRA) and discussed fee, physical suffering, humiliation and mental torture of children in schools due to fee issues.

The delegation headed by Alamzeb Khan, Chairperson Coordination Committee AKPPA along with other members of AKPPA, Syed Bilal Jan Advocate, Dr Sarfarz, Engineer Alamzeb, Nazish Muzafar Advocate and discussed admission and promotion fee, transport issues, summer and winter vacation fee, issues of miscellaneous or hidden charges in fees and other facilities in the schools.

The MD PSRA assured to resolve all possible problems of parents and their children and directed the private schools owners to provide facilities to children otherwise action would be taken who violate the Authority rules and regulation.