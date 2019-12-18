AKPPA Members Met With Advisor Education
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 10:06 PM
All Khyber Pakhtukhwa Parents Association (AKPPA) members met with Advisor to Chief Minister for Education Ziaullah Bangash and discussed various issues regarding private schools
Ziaullah Bangash has directed MD Private Schools Regulatory Authority (PSRA) to take strict action against all private schools which were defying Supreme Court orders.
He has convened another meeting on 31st December in which Secretary E&SE, MD PSRA and AKPPA have been invited to settle all concerns of (AKPPA).