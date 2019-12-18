UrduPoint.com
AKPPA Members Met With Advisor Education

Wed 18th December 2019

AKPPA members met with Advisor education

All Khyber Pakhtukhwa Parents Association (AKPPA) members met with Advisor to Chief Minister for Education Ziaullah Bangash and discussed various issues regarding private schools

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :All Khyber Pakhtukhwa Parents Association (AKPPA) members met with Advisor to Chief Minister for education Ziaullah Bangash and discussed various issues regarding private schools.

Ziaullah Bangash has directed MD Private Schools Regulatory Authority (PSRA) to take strict action against all private schools which were defying Supreme Court orders.

He has convened another meeting on 31st December in which Secretary E&SE, MD PSRA and AKPPA have been invited to settle all concerns of (AKPPA).

