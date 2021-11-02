Al-Ameen Academy that helps poor students for PMS, CSS exams

(@FahadShabbir)

Academy CEO Maulana Zia-ul-Haq Naqshbandi whose main dream is to transform the country's bureaucracy is working to produce talented, hard-working and honest candidates for the competitive exams free of cost in Lahore.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 2nd, 2021) As many as 16 students of Al-Ameen Academy-a charity-based institution, successfully passed written exams of Provincial Management Services (PMS) this year, academy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Maulana Zia-ul-Haq Naqshbandi said on Tuesday.

Al-Ameen Academy is a unique academy in the country's history that has the charity as the main source of its funding to help and prepare the intelligent students with humble background for Provincial Management Exams (PMS) and Central Management Exams (CSS).

"18 students out of 60 have successfully passed the written exams of PMS this year which I believe is a great source of pride for us," said Maulana Zia-ul-Haq Naqshbandi.

He expressed these views while talking exclusively with UrduPoint on Tuesday.

Located in Shadman near Punjab Institute of Mental Health (PIMS), the academy has been established with an idea of supporting the students of marginalized communities who otherwise could not afford fee to prepare themselves for the competitive exams.

"We charge but from those students who can afford," said Maulana Naqshabandi, pointing out that the majority of the candidates who come there cannot pay the fee.

"You know how much the other academies are charging the students for these exams but our objective is something different. We want pure qualified, competent persons and candidates from the poor backgrounds to be successful and serve this country," he added.

Interestingly, the Academy ensures privacy of the students data and does not share the details of any student whether he belongs to a rich background or the poor so that his or her confidence and self-respect could be maintained.

Qualified teachers, sitting and retired bureaucrats, prominent journalists and tv anchors deliver lectures and motivate the students for the competitive exams.

"Prominent journalists like Hamid Mir, Saleem Safi, Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Shami, Sohail Warraich and many others are supporting the academy," he further said.

"For the female students who can't even pay the fare to rickshaws to come and study here, Al-Ameen Academy also bears the expenses of their transportation and we don't mention the name of any student for her self-respect and confidence,".

When asked that how he perceived the idea of running a charity-based academy to help the students of marginalized communities and poor background, CEO Naqshbandi said that a prospering Pakistan free of corruption was his dream and he wanted to bring the competent, hard-working and honest candidates to be successful and serve this country.

"As you know I'm a religious kind of a person and also busy in writing different books these days besides my program 'Ijtehad' on the country's top TV channel and weekly column with daily Jang. My aim is to prepare the candidates for the competitive exams on the high moral grounds and honestly, so that they instead of becoming corrupt elements to damage this country should resist and fight against this menace," he responded.

He said that they were going to launch another competitive exams like the exam for the armed forces and the judiciary.

"If a student is competent and qualified but he cannot prepare him or herself for the such exams he or she could come to Al-Ameen Academy. Our doors are always open for such students," he added.

Answering to a question that what is the criteria of admission, Maulana Naqshbandi said that they had prepared an entry test for the candidates to determine their eligibility for admission at the academy.

"I believe that there should be a standard as it is not possible for them to accommodate every student. We are running this academy on a rented building and space is also another issue and therefore we conduct a test to take the students for this greater cause, although, we have also classes and lectures on Zoom," said Maulana.

He went on to say that Punjab Governor Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar also visited their program held in connection with certificate distribution among the students who recently passed PMS written exams last week.

He said the Punjab governor was impressed by the academy's performance and appreciated their efforts to help and prepare the students with financial constraints.

"Punjab Governor Chauhdary Sarwar who is also running his Sarwar Foundation said that it is the first of its kind academy in his knowledge that is producing CSS and PMS candidates free of cost, leading them to be successful in their lives," he quoted the Punjab Governor as saying.

He said, "People should support us, because many are there who doubt us that they don't what exactly Al-Academy is going to do with their money or fund. Believe me we are working for poor people and for the humanity,"

Very soon, a free dialysis facility would also be added to their free social services, he added.