All arrangements for transparent conduct of MDCAT finalized

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 20, 2023 | 07:42 PM

A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Additional Chief Secretary Home Abid Majeed on Monday in connection with the preparations for the Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT) organized by Khyber Medical University (KMU)

Additional Secretaries HED/Health, VC KMU Dr. Zia Ul Haq, Registrar KMU Inam Ullah Khan Wazir, Divisional Commissioners, Rescue 1112, Police and representatives of intelligence agencies participated.

The purpose of the meeting was to make the recent MDCAT examination clean and transparent.

Arrangements have been finalized and all the departments have submitted reports on their respective responsibilities.

Instructions were issued to the students to appear in the MDCAT test.

It should be remembered that the MDCAT test will be held in seven cities of the province in Peshawar, Mardan, Abbottabad, Swat, Chakdara, Kohat, Dera Ismail Khan on November 26, including four centres of Peshawar, Islamia Collegiate ground Peshawar, Hostel No. 2 Ground Peshawar University, Pakistan Forest Institute ground Peshawar University Public School Opposite Peshawar University, Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan, KMU-IMS Kohat, Gomal Medical College DI Khan, Ayub Medical College Abbottabad, University of Malakand Chakdara and University of Swat Charbagh are also included.

Every candidate must download their roll number slip/ admit card from the KMU official website (www.cas.kmu.edu.pk) and affix their recent photograph on the roll number slip.

The candidates will be allowed to appear in the examination centre only after taking their admit card and thumb impression.

If a candidate fails to bring original documents like Identity Card, Passport, Form B and admit card, he will not be allowed to appear in the test and no other document will be acceptable for appearing in the test.

Traffic plans on the official website (www.cas.kmu.edu.pk) were shared for the convenience of the aspirants.

All the candidates will be provided ballpoint, clipboard, food packet, juice biscuits and napkins.

The candidates will be allowed to enter the examination centre with empty hands and pockets.

Candidates should not carry cell phones, smart digital watches, hidden cameras, headphones, Bluetooth, pens, pencils, clipboards, erasers, sharpeners, calculators, books or notes, bags, purses, pouches, metal pens, credit cards and bank ATM cards.

If anyone is found with a mobile phone or any other electronic device inside the examination centre or any other illegal device used during the examination, they will be handed over to the police team deployed at the examination centre and an FIR will be lodged against him/her.

The competent court may punish him with imprisonment or fine or both, the recovered device will be confiscated, his/her papers will be cancelled and henceforth the candidate will be debarred for two years from appearing in any examination conducted by KMU and will be considered as ineligible.

