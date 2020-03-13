All colleges to remain close till May 30

All public and private colleges under the administrative control of College and Education department Sindh shall remain close till May 30, in view of the decision of Sindh Cabinet meeting held on March 12

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :All public and private colleges under the administrative control of College and education department Sindh shall remain close till May 30, in view of the decision of Sindh Cabinet meeting held on March 12.

The closure of colleges till May 30 will be treated as Summer Vacations, said a notification on Friday.

All public and private colleges in Sindh shall re-open on June 01.