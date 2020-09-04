All education institutions should not be opened simultaneously on Sept 15: Sindh Education Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

Sindh Education and Labour Minister Saeed Ghani has said after recommendations of sub-committee of the steering committee of the education department, all educational institutions in the province should not be opened simultaneously on September 15

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :Sindh Education and Labour Minister Saeed Ghani has said after recommendations of sub-committee of the steering committee of the education department, all educational institutions in the province should not be opened simultaneously on September 15.

He said this while talking in a meeting of the steering committee of the education department held under his chairmanship, said the statement released here on Friday.

The sub-committee of the steering committee of the education department recommended instead of opening all the classes at once, it should be opened in different phases, the Sindh minister said.

Keeping in view the recommendations of sub-committee, he said the classes IX and above should be opened in the first phase and after one week i.e. on September 21, classes 6 to 8 should be opened.

After one week i.e. September 28, the classes from pre-primary to 5th should be opened; he said adding if any case of COVID-19 comes up during this time, we can control it immediately.

Provincial Minister Saeed Ghani informed the meeting that some private colleges have admitted children and now they are also demanding mark sheets from these children.

He directed the Additional Secretary HSC to contact these private colleges and inform them that the mark sheets of these children would be provided to them within a week of the announcement of the results of these examinations.

The meeting was attended by Education Secretary Muhammad Ahmed Narejo, Secretary Colleges Baqir Naqvi, Additional Secretary Fauzia Khan, Asif Memon, Chairman Secondary and Inter Boards, DG Private Schools Mansoob Siddiqui, officials of all private school associations and education department officials.

The educational institutions in the province have been closed since sudden outbreak of Cove 19 in the country.

Later, the Chairman of Secondary and Inter Boards informed said the results of Class IX and Matriculation will be announced on September 15 while Class XI and XII results will be announced on September 30 and their mark sheets will be released within a week of the results.