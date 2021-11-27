UrduPoint.com

All Pakistan Inter-varsity (Men) Wrestling Championship 2021-22 Begins At UVAS

Sat 27th November 2021 | 05:07 PM

The Directorate of Sports of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission (HEC) Islamabad organized three days ‘All Pakistan Inter-university (Men) Wrestling Championship 2021-22 here in City Campus Lahore

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2021) The Directorate of Sports of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission (HEC) Islamabad organized three days ‘All Pakistan Inter-university (Men) Wrestling Championship 2021-22 here in City Campus Lahore.
Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad chaired the inaugural ceremony of wrestling championship while Director General Sports Higher Education Commission (HEC) Islamabad Mr Javed Ali Memon, Principal Students Affairs Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf, Chairman Sports Board (UVAS) Prof Dr Rana Muhammad Ayyub, Prof Dr Aftab Anjum and Director Sports Rana Amjad Iqbal were also present.
Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad welcomed all the players who came from different universities of Pakistan and thanked HEC for the financial assistance to establish UVAS wrestling academy.

He also acknowledged the role of UVAS directorate sports board to arranged sports activities in a befitting manner.
A large number of students from 15 universities from public and private sector all over the Pakistan participated in wrestling championship including Agriculture University Faisalabad, Government Collage University Lahore, Government Collage University Faisalabad, Superior University Lahore, University of Central Punjab, Bahauddin Zakariya University Multan, University of Lahore, Punjab University Lahore, University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore, University of Management and Technology, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Sakrand, Islamia University of Bahawalpur and University of Karachi etc.

