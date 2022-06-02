All Pakistan Literary Festival arranged at UVAS

The art and literary society Qirtas’ of the University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore arranged ‘5th All Pakistan Literary Festival’ (Muqabla Shair-o-Sukhan) under the supervision of the Senior Tutor Office here at City Campus

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2022) The art and literary society Qirtas’ of the University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore arranged ‘5th All Pakistan Literary Festival’ (Muqabla Shair-o-Sukhan) under the supervision of the Senior Tutor Office here at City Campus.

Various competitions including Urdu Nazm, Ghazal, Afsana, 100 Lafzi Kahani & Ashra Punjabi Nazm, English Prose and Short Story, Bait-Bazi were held. Students from different universities of Pakistan participated. The University of Sargodha was the winner of the contest while Government College Faisalabad stood runner up of this event. At the end of competitions Dr Rahat Naseer distributed shields among the winners of contests.

Earlier Qirtas arranged 'Adbi Nashist" with the theme of ‘Adab Role for the Betterment of New Generation’. Mr Yasir Pirzada, Ms Amina Mufti and Mr Hassan Mirage were the guest speakers who delivered lectures to students while Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf and Prof Dr Ali Raza Awan and number of participants were present. Ms Munaza Ehtsham moderated this session. Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad appreciated this discussion which is the key source for the betterment of students. All the speakers appreciated the efforts of UVAS in arranging such sessions and said it is need of the time to address the issues of youth.