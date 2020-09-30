UrduPoint.com
All Set To Restart Regular Classes In GCWU From Monday

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 07:30 PM

The GC Women University Faisalabad has completed arrangements to restart regular classes from Monday (October 5).

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :The GC Women University Faisalabad has completed arrangements to restart regular classes from Monday (October 5). A GCWU spokespersons told APP on Wednesday that due to corona pandemic, the university has started online classes for its students, however, now the Higher education Commission (HEC) had allowed resuming regular classes of BS, MA/MSc, M.

Phil and PhD programmes.

The SOPs and government guidelines would be followed strictly and no student andstaff member would be allowed to enter into university premises without facemask,the spokesperson added.

