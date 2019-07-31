Allama Iqbal Open Univeristy playing vital role in enhancing literacy: Malik Aman

Allama Iqbal Open Univeristy(AIOU) was playing vital role in enhancing literacy rate of the country through distant learning and millions of students were being benefited from this system and revolutionary changes were being made under the leadership of Vice Chamcelor Dr Zia ul Qayyum

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :Allama Iqbal Open Univeristy( AIOU ) was playing vital role in enhancing literacy rate of the country through distant learning and millions of students were being benefited from this system and revolutionary changes were being made under the leadership of Vice Chamcelor Dr Zia ul Qayyum.

Regional Director AIOU Attock Malik Aman Ullah expressed these views while talking to media persons here in his office.

He said that under the new leadership all the record of AIOU was being computerized through which transparency and merit could be ensured at every level. Malik Aman said that through e-tutor programme new tutors would be inducted in which a large number of highly educated people have applied and the applications were being examined at appropriate level.

Regional Director said that AIOU was giving free of cost education facilities to special persons and prisoners while fee concession facilities were being given to needy and low income students.

Malik Amanullah said that in Autumn 2028, more than 11,000 students from Attock district got admissions in different courses while admissions for Spring 2019 were in progress and the last date for these admissions is 4th September while admissions for MA, MSc and Teacher Training courses would be started from 1st September 2019.

\378