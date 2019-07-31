UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Allama Iqbal Open Univeristy Playing Vital Role In Enhancing Literacy: Malik Aman

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 06:34 PM

Allama Iqbal Open Univeristy playing vital role in enhancing literacy: Malik Aman

Allama Iqbal Open Univeristy(AIOU) was playing vital role in enhancing literacy rate of the country through distant learning and millions of students were being benefited from this system and revolutionary changes were being made under the leadership of Vice Chamcelor Dr Zia ul Qayyum

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :Allama Iqbal Open Univeristy(AIOU) was playing vital role in enhancing literacy rate of the country through distant learning and millions of students were being benefited from this system and revolutionary changes were being made under the leadership of Vice Chamcelor Dr Zia ul Qayyum.

Regional Director AIOU Attock Malik Aman Ullah expressed these views while talking to media persons here in his office.

He said that under the new leadership all the record of AIOU was being computerized through which transparency and merit could be ensured at every level. Malik Aman said that through e-tutor programme new tutors would be inducted in which a large number of highly educated people have applied and the applications were being examined at appropriate level.

Regional Director said that AIOU was giving free of cost education facilities to special persons and prisoners while fee concession facilities were being given to needy and low income students.

Malik Amanullah said that in Autumn 2028, more than 11,000 students from Attock district got admissions in different courses while admissions for Spring 2019 were in progress and the last date for these admissions is 4th September while admissions for MA, MSc and Teacher Training courses would be started from 1st September 2019.

\378

Related Topics

Education Progress Attock Allama Iqbal Open University September 2019 Media All From Merit Packaging Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

OIC Signs Agreement for its Mission’s Seat in Mo ..

19 minutes ago

UAE’s warehouse and logistics market to grow at ..

25 minutes ago

Over 40 people charged with rioting in Hong Kong a ..

1 minute ago

Government firm to overcome shortage of houses to ..

1 minute ago

Widespread rains forecast

1 minute ago

Breast feeding week to be observed from Aug 1-7

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.