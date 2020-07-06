Allama Iqbal Open University admission to start from July 15: Dr. Nafia

Regional Director of the Allama Iqbal Open University Mardan District, Dr. Nafisa Monday said that admissions for the first phase of Fall-2020 semester in Allama Iqbal Open University would start from July 15

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :Regional Director of the Allama Iqbal Open University Mardan District, Dr. Nafisa Monday said that admissions for the first phase of Fall-2020 semester in Allama Iqbal Open University would start from July 15.

The semester will include Matric, FA, Dars e Nizami, BS, MSc, M.Phil. and Ph.D programs. Matriculation, FA and Dars e Nizami admission forms will be received by September 4, BS, MSc, M.Phil and Ph.D. forms by August 19. All admission forms can be obtained from Government Higher Secondary school, Khanda, Swabi.