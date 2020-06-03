UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Advices Its Students To Follow SOPs During COVID-19

Umer Jamshaid 52 seconds ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 04:16 PM

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) advices its students to follow SOPs during COVID-19

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has advised its students that they should strictly follow the government's issued SOPs for their interaction with University during the current crisis of COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has advised its students that they should strictly follow the government's issued SOPs for their interaction with University during the current crisis of COVID-19.

The students are encouraged and facilitated to contact the University's through Online for all matters including admissions.

To attend matters of emergency nature, the AIOU has set up a 'HELP DESK' at its main entrance (Gate-25) for the students' contact.�� According to Head of University's Security Department, Col. (Retd) Irfan Sadiq on Wednesday, nobody including the University's employees is allowed to enter the University without Mask.

It is mandatory for the visitors to get their body's temperature checked at the main entrance.

While, visiting the University, the visitors are required to maintain social distance, as per the SOPs.�� The University's security arrangements have been tightened in light of the instructions of the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum , keeping in view the magnitude of the coronavirus cases in the Federal capital and the elsewhere in the country.

The University has also adopted strict measures for those employees living in its residential colony, to ensure strict compliance of the government's instructions.

All precautionary measures were taken for the employees and the students in order to safe them from the deadly virus.�Similar arrangements were made at the University's 54 regional offices across the country in light of the government's policy and instructions.

Related Topics

Allama Iqbal Open University All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

“Law will take its due course in Shehbaz Sharif ..

16 minutes ago

Present govt restored people's trust in Pakistan P ..

10 minutes ago

Recovery hope fires fresh rally in equities, but c ..

10 minutes ago

Wishes pour in as Wasim Akram turns 54

10 minutes ago

Uganda to evacuate over 2,400 nationals abroad ami ..

22 minutes ago

Russian firm, French far-right party settle unpaid ..

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.