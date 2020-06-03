Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) advices its students to follow SOPs during COVID-19

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has advised its students that they should strictly follow the government's issued SOPs for their interaction with University during the current crisis of COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has advised its students that they should strictly follow the government's issued SOPs for their interaction with University during the current crisis of COVID-19.

The students are encouraged and facilitated to contact the University's through Online for all matters including admissions.

To attend matters of emergency nature, the AIOU has set up a 'HELP DESK' at its main entrance (Gate-25) for the students' contact.�� According to Head of University's Security Department, Col. (Retd) Irfan Sadiq on Wednesday, nobody including the University's employees is allowed to enter the University without Mask.

It is mandatory for the visitors to get their body's temperature checked at the main entrance.

While, visiting the University, the visitors are required to maintain social distance, as per the SOPs.�� The University's security arrangements have been tightened in light of the instructions of the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum , keeping in view the magnitude of the coronavirus cases in the Federal capital and the elsewhere in the country.

The University has also adopted strict measures for those employees living in its residential colony, to ensure strict compliance of the government's instructions.

All precautionary measures were taken for the employees and the students in order to safe them from the deadly virus.�Similar arrangements were made at the University's 54 regional offices across the country in light of the government's policy and instructions.