Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) allows admissions in MSc program till August 30

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has allowed the aspiring students to take admission in MSc (Face-to-Face) programs till August 30.

According to the University's announcement on Wednesday, the admissions were offered here at the main Campus in MSc Statistics, Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry.

Candidates could apply for admission only through Online. Prospectus and admission forms of all the programs are available on the University's website.

The admissions in these programs are strictly on merit. As per schedule, the interview date for the admissions is September 6.��Merit-list will be displayed at the University's website on September 9, while the last date for fee submission is September 11.

The University will strictly adhere to the admissions' criteria as per the directives of the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum, said Dean Sciences Dr. Syed Zafar Ilyas.

The study's plan for the programs has been developed in accordance with the guideline of the Higher education Commission.��As per the instructions for the continuing students of MSc (Faculty of Sciences), they could register them in September Autumn 2019 Online latest by September 10.

According to the announcement, admissions for MA/MSc, Teacher training programs and BS (four years) blended mode will be offered from September 1 next. Admissions of continuing students of BA programs will be started from the same date.