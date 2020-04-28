Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) allows assignments' submission till May 13 due to lockdown

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has allowed its students of BA/BS/ B.Ed, MA/MSc and other post-graduate programmes to submit their academic assignments for Autumn 2019 semester, till May 13.

Earlier, the last date for the submission of assignments was April 27.

The students were given further time for accomplishing this academic work in view of the current situation of lockdown in wake of COVID-19 in the country.

It was notified that all regional heads of the university would be required to ensure collection of completed punched results before May 20, said Director Admissions Mian Muhammad Riaz on Tuesday.

It was decided that no further extension will be considered beyond the stipulated date.

The timely submission of the assignments will enable the university to finalize the result of the respective programmes according to the annual Calendar, approved earlier by the Academic Council, he added.

The students have been advised to send assignments to their tutors by the stipulated date, since this is an essential requirement on their part for qualifying their respective academic programme.

It was added, that as per the directives of the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum, the university was trying its best to facilitate its around 1.4 million students across the country in their academic pursuits during the lockdown period.