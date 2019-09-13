UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Allows BA Admission For Current Semester

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 13th September 2019 | 04:49 PM

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) allows BA admission for current semester

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) allowed BA admission in its current semester (Autumn 2019), with renaming its degree as Associate degree

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ):Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) allowed BA admission in its current semester (Autumn 2019), with renaming its degree as Associate degree.

According to Director Admissions on Friday, the students will be issued BA (Associate Degree) after completion of two-year course, in accordance with the University's prevailing rules and practices as well as the guideline of the Higher Education Commission.

The students, interested in the BA (Associate Degree ) have been advised to take admission in the program latest by October 15.

Admission could also be applied through Online. Overseas students could down-load admission forms and prospectus from the University's website.

The University has already issued computerized forms to its continuing students enabling them to complete the two-years BA program.

The University's Sale Points at its 49 regional offices and elsewhere across the country will be kept open on Saturday and Sunday for issuing the Forms and Prospects.

Admission fee will only be accepted through Bank Challen.

Related Topics

Bank Sale Allama Iqbal Open University October HEC Sunday 2019 From

Recent Stories

‘Reaffirm the sanctity’ of religious sites, sa ..

5 minutes ago

Azad Jammu & Kashmir Development Working Party rev ..

11 minutes ago

Around 9,166 residential, commercial plots allotte ..

13 minutes ago

Bleeding SOEs to be revived through active supervi ..

13 minutes ago

Mirpur echoes with anti-India rallies, processions ..

13 minutes ago

Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh takes oath as acting ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.