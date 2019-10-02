UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Allows Continued Students To Take Admission In Matric/FA By Oct 15

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 04:01 PM

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) allows continued students to take admission in Matric/FA by Oct 15

Continuing students of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) have been allowed to take admission in Matric and FA program by October 15 on payment of fifty percent extra fee

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :Continuing students of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) have been allowed to take admission in Matric and FA program by October 15 on payment of fifty percent extra fee.

Earlier, the University had fixed September 20 as the last date for the admission in these two programs.

However, on the increasing demand, the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum permitted its continuing students, aspiring to take admissions in Matric/FA to submit their admission forms along with the fee by October 15 through designated banks, said Director Admissions.

Meanwhile, it was announced that October 15 is also the last day for taking admission in the University's post-graduate programs and the teachers' training courses.

Related Topics

Allama Iqbal Open University September October

Recent Stories

Russia S-500 air missile system tested in Syria

8 minutes ago

Awareness event to promote organ donation culture ..

8 minutes ago

Jammu & Kashmir internationally recognized dispute ..

8 minutes ago

Lavrov Hopes for UN Unbiased Support to Syrian Con ..

8 minutes ago

Kremlin Hopes for Clarity on Normandy Summit After ..

9 minutes ago

Capital Development Authority (CDA) installs intel ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.