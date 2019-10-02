Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) allows continued students to take admission in Matric/FA by Oct 15

Continuing students of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) have been allowed to take admission in Matric and FA program by October 15 on payment of fifty percent extra fee

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :Continuing students of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) have been allowed to take admission in Matric and FA program by October 15 on payment of fifty percent extra fee.

Earlier, the University had fixed September 20 as the last date for the admission in these two programs.

However, on the increasing demand, the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum permitted its continuing students, aspiring to take admissions in Matric/FA to submit their admission forms along with the fee by October 15 through designated banks, said Director Admissions.

Meanwhile, it was announced that October 15 is also the last day for taking admission in the University's post-graduate programs and the teachers' training courses.