Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 28th September 2019 | 05:38 PM

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) announces to receive admissions form till October 15

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced to receive the admissions form of M.Sc/MA/M.Ed/Associate Degree/BS/B.Ed/BA/BBA and Diploma Programs till October 15.

The interested students have been advised to apply for the admission before the expiring date. It was hoped that the students will avail the opportunity to continue their future study. Online admission facility is also available.

To see the eligibility and other requirements, the applicants could visit the University's official website (aiou.edu.pk).

Admissions forms and prospectuses could be obtained from�the sale�points at the university's main campus, 44-regional campuses and around 100- coordinating offices in various parts of the country, including Azad Kashmir and northern areas.

The same has also been placed at the university's website.The university has recently taken various measures for facilitating the students in the admission process.

On the instructions of the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-ul-Qayyum, Special Desk has been set up at the University's 51 regional offices to facilities the aspiring students in the admission process.

