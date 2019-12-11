UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Announce Matric Result Of Spring 2019 Semester

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 54 seconds ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 02:16 PM

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) announce Matric result of Spring 2019 semester

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Wednesday has announced the final result of its Matric program of spring, 2019's semester

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Wednesday has announced the final result of its Matric program of spring, 2019's semester.

The result was being communicated by post to thousands of enrolled students, who had appeared in the exam from across the country, said a press release.

According to Controller Exams, the result has also been placed at the University's official website.

Meanwhile, the University is also in process of announcing the result of remaining programs of the spring semester, including FA and BA.

The University, as per the directions of the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Zia-ul-Qayyum, has made all possible efforts to make the entire examination process transparent and fair, so as to improve the quality of education, it added.

Related Topics

Education Allama Iqbal Open University 2019 Post All From

Recent Stories

Japan funeral for 'hero' doctor slain in Afghanist ..

51 seconds ago

12 petrol pumps managers arrested in Peshawar

53 seconds ago

Russian Soyuz-2.1b Carrier With GLONASS Satellite ..

1 minute ago

Anti-corruption retrieves 6 kanal land in Faisalab ..

7 minutes ago

Cold weather,smog causing cough,cold ailments

7 minutes ago

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) iss ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.