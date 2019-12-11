Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) announce Matric result of Spring 2019 semester

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Wednesday has announced the final result of its Matric program of spring, 2019's semester.

The result was being communicated by post to thousands of enrolled students, who had appeared in the exam from across the country, said a press release.

According to Controller Exams, the result has also been placed at the University's official website.

Meanwhile, the University is also in process of announcing the result of remaining programs of the spring semester, including FA and BA.

The University, as per the directions of the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Zia-ul-Qayyum, has made all possible efforts to make the entire examination process transparent and fair, so as to improve the quality of education, it added.