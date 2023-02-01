Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) announces schedule of face-to-face workshops

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced the schedule of face-to-face workshops on the teaching practice of MA Education and B.Ed./M.Ed. programs offered in the autumn semester of 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced the schedule of face-to-face workshops on the teaching practice of MA education and B.Ed./M.Ed. programs offered in the autumn semester of 2022.

These workshops will start on February 8 and will be held in the regional offices/workshop centers of AIOU from 1:30 p.m to 6:30 p.m Director General Regional Services, Dr.

Malik Tauqeer Ahmed Khan said as per the instructions of the Vice Chancellor, AIOU, Dr. Nasir Mehmood, all the regional directors have been directed to provide all possible facilities to the students in the workshop centers.

AIOU has already sent letters to the students to attend the workshops.

The schedule of these workshops is uploaded on student LMS portals and is also available online on the university website (www.aiou.edu.pk). Students are advised to contact the nearest Regional Campus for further information and details.