Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) announces schedule for academic workshops

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd August, 2019) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced courses workshops' schedule for the students of PGD/M.Sc Gender and Women Studies program for the Second Semester Spring, 2019.The workshops will start from 19th August and would be continued till 3rd September from 9:00 a.m.

onward daily. The enrolled students have also been intimated on their given postal addresses.According to the announcement, students from Peshawar, Karachi, Lahore, DG Khan, Gujranwala, Mirpur, Muzaffarabad, Faisalabad and Multan regions will attend their workshop at their regions through Video-Conferencing system while the students from other regions will attend the workshops here at Academic Complex of the University's main campus.

The workshops courses includes 4645-Feminist Research Methods, 4646-Applied Statistics in Gender Studies, 4647- Feminist Debates on Gender Inequalities, 4648-Feminism & islam, 4682-Sociological Theory-I and 4685-Sociology of Gender issues: Theoretical Background.