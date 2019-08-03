UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Announces Schedule For Academic Workshops

Sumaira FH 2 hours ago Sat 03rd August 2019 | 01:39 PM

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) announces schedule for academic workshops

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced courses workshops' schedule for the students of PGD/M.Sc Gender and Women Studies program for the Second Semester Spring, 2019.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd August, 2019) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced courses workshops' schedule for the students of PGD/M.Sc Gender and Women Studies program for the Second Semester Spring, 2019.The workshops will start from 19th August and would be continued till 3rd September from 9:00 a.m.

onward daily. The enrolled students have also been intimated on their given postal addresses.According to the announcement, students from Peshawar, Karachi, Lahore, DG Khan, Gujranwala, Mirpur, Muzaffarabad, Faisalabad and Multan regions will attend their workshop at their regions through Video-Conferencing system while the students from other regions will attend the workshops here at Academic Complex of the University's main campus.

The workshops courses includes 4645-Feminist Research Methods, 4646-Applied Statistics in Gender Studies, 4647- Feminist Debates on Gender Inequalities, 4648-Feminism & islam, 4682-Sociological Theory-I and 4685-Sociology of Gender issues: Theoretical Background.

Related Topics

Karachi Lahore Multan Faisalabad Peshawar Gujranwala Muzaffarabad Mirpur Allama Iqbal Open University August September Women 2019 From

Recent Stories

Namibia inaugurates Chinese-built port terminal

1 minute ago

An unidentified body of a female was found from Ca ..

10 minutes ago

Police Inspector killed in firing incident in Koha ..

10 minutes ago

Aamir, Saif Ali Khan to star in Hindi remake of Vi ..

10 minutes ago

Richa Chadha, Akshaye Khanna starrer Section 375 t ..

15 minutes ago

Anushka Sharma calls for 'severe punishment' in Ja ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.