Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Announces Admissions In MSc Programs

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 01:28 PM

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) announces admissions in MSc programs

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Wednesday announced admission in the MSc programs in four disciplines, Statistics, Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 07th August, 2019) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Wednesday announced admission in the MSc programs in four disciplines, Statistics, Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry.According to the Director Admissions, August 30 is the last date for enrolment in these programs that are �face-to-face', and offered here in the main Campus.Candidates could apply for admission Online only.

Prospects and admission forms of all the programs are available on the University's website.The admissions will be strictly on merit. As per schedule, the interview date for the admissions is September 6.

Merit- list will be displayed at the University's website on September 9, while the last date for fee submission is September 11.As per the instructions for the continuing students of MSc (Faculty of Sciences), they could register them in September Autumn 2019 Online latest by September 10.According to the announcement, admissions for MA/MSc, Teacher training programs and BS (four years) blended mode will be offered from September 1 next.

Admissions of continuing students of BA programs will be started from the same date.

