Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) announces admissions in MSc

(@FahadShabbir)

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Wednesday announced admission in the MSc programmes in four disciplines, Statistics, Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Wednesday announced admission in the MSc programmes in four disciplines, Statistics, Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry.

According to the Director Admissions on Wednesday, August 30 is the last date for enrollment in these programmes that are face-to-face, and offered here in the main Campus.

Candidates could apply for admission Online only. Prospects and admission forms of all the programmes are available on the University's website.

The admissions will be strictly on merit. As per schedule, the interview date for the admissions is September 6.��Merit- list will be displayed at the University's website on September 9, while the last date for fee submission is September 11.

The University will strictly adhere to the admissions criteria as per the directives of the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum, said Dean Sciences Dr. Syed Zafar Ilyas.

The study plan for the programmes has been developed in accordance with the guideline of the Higher education Commission.� As per the instructions for the continuing students of MSc (Faculty of Sciences), they could register them in September Autumn 2019 Online latest by September 10.

According to the announcement, admissions for MA/MSc, Teacher training programmes and BS (four years) blended mode will be offered from September 1 next.

Admissions of continuing students of BA programmes will be started from the same date.