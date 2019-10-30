UrduPoint.com
Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Announces Post-graduate Programs

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 01:11 PM

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) announces post-graduate programs

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Wednesday announced that it would enroll its continuing students of post-graduate programs by October 31 on normal fee

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Wednesday announced that it would enroll its continuing students of post-graduate programs by October 31 on normal fee.

Director Admissions said that students of B.Ed could avail concession as well.

This was the last opportunity for the aspiring students to get them enrolled to continue their future study.

The decision to this effect was taken by Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum to facilitate the continuing students especially those from far-flung regions.

The students have been informed it through SMSs message. The admission forms could be submitted to the designed Banks branches by the due date. Online facility for the admission has also been permitted, he added.

