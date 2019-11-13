UrduPoint.com
Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Annual Postgraduate's Exams To Begin From Nov. 25

Wed 13th November 2019

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will hold annual exams (Spring 2019) of its postgraduate programs from November 25 simultaneously across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will hold annual exams (Spring 2019) of its postgraduate programs from November 25 simultaneously across the country.

According to an announcement here on Wednesday, the exams will continue till January 10. The programs include MSc, MBA, B.Ed, M.Ed, M.Cum and postgraduate diploma.

The University has set up around 750 centers at various parts of the country to facilitate the students, attempting the exam close to their residence or work place.

Roll Number slips have already been dispatched to all enrolled students at their postal address. The same along with date-sheet are also being placed at the University's official website.

On the directives of the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum, all necessary steps have been taken to facilitate the students in the examination process.

The University has recently taken various initiatives to bring about qualitative improvement in the overall examination system. The matters relating to evaluation of examination's papers and announcement of results have also been streamlined.

All possible efforts have been made to hold the exams in transparent and fair manner. Special teams were being set up to supervise and monitor the exam process, said Controller exams Sohail Nazir Rana.

