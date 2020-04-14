UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Assignments' Submission Date Extended

Sumaira FH 55 seconds ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 03:44 PM

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) assignments' submission date extended

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has allowed its students of BA, B.Ed, MA and other post-graduate programs to submit their academic assignments till April 27

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has allowed its students of BA, B.Ed, MA and other post-graduate programs to submit their academic assignments till April 27.

Earlier, the last date for the submission of assignments was April 15. The students were given further time for accomplishing this academic work to facilitate them in wake of current lock-down owing to COVID-19 outbreak.

According to the Directorate of Regional Services in Tuesday , the decision to this effect was taken with the consent of the University's Academic Council.

Meanwhile, the last date for punching the assignments of results by the tutors have also been extended till May 4.

Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum advised the students that they must send their assignments to their assigned tutors by the stipulated date, since this is an essential requirement on their part for qualifying their respective academic program.

The University has earlier earmarked fifteen regions of the country for submission of academic assignments to the designated tutors through Online.

The regions are: Islamabad Rawalpindi, Lahore, Peshawar, Karachi, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Multan, Rahim Yar Khan, Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, Quetta,Bahawalpur, DG Khan, Abbotabad and D.I. Khan.

A separate LMS portal (http://aaghi.aiou.edu.pk) has been generated for this purpose. The students of these regions have already been sent password and user-names for online submission of the assignments.

As was announced earlier, on the country-wide basis the students were required to send their assignments (both first and second) by the due date through Post offices.

As per the directives of the Vice Chancellor, the University was trying its best to compensate its 1.4 million students across the country in their academic pursuits during the spread of the deadly virus.

Related Topics

Karachi Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Quetta Rahim Yar Khan Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Muzaffarabad Mirpur Allama Iqbal Open University April May Post Best Million

Recent Stories

Lavrov Slams as Inadmissible Blaming China for Cor ..

15 seconds ago

Russia Intends to Share Experience Fighting Corona ..

3 minutes ago

KP Govt distributes finance assistance in transpar ..

3 minutes ago

Spain's virus death toll tops 18,000: official

3 minutes ago

No corona patient in police deptt in Faisalabad: C ..

3 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan decides to enhance loani ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.