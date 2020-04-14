Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) assignments' submission date extended

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has allowed its students of BA, B.Ed, MA and other post-graduate programs to submit their academic assignments till April 27

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has allowed its students of BA, B.Ed, MA and other post-graduate programs to submit their academic assignments till April 27.

Earlier, the last date for the submission of assignments was April 15. The students were given further time for accomplishing this academic work to facilitate them in wake of current lock-down owing to COVID-19 outbreak.

According to the Directorate of Regional Services in Tuesday , the decision to this effect was taken with the consent of the University's Academic Council.

Meanwhile, the last date for punching the assignments of results by the tutors have also been extended till May 4.

Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum advised the students that they must send their assignments to their assigned tutors by the stipulated date, since this is an essential requirement on their part for qualifying their respective academic program.

The University has earlier earmarked fifteen regions of the country for submission of academic assignments to the designated tutors through Online.

The regions are: Islamabad Rawalpindi, Lahore, Peshawar, Karachi, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Multan, Rahim Yar Khan, Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, Quetta,Bahawalpur, DG Khan, Abbotabad and D.I. Khan.

A separate LMS portal (http://aaghi.aiou.edu.pk) has been generated for this purpose. The students of these regions have already been sent password and user-names for online submission of the assignments.

As was announced earlier, on the country-wide basis the students were required to send their assignments (both first and second) by the due date through Post offices.

As per the directives of the Vice Chancellor, the University was trying its best to compensate its 1.4 million students across the country in their academic pursuits during the spread of the deadly virus.