Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) B.Ed Students To Get Textbooks From Next Week

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 03:57 PM

The students of B.Ed of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will start receiving their textbooks from next week, it was stated here on Thursday

The university has already sent textbooks to almost all the students of Matric and FA's programmes, who were enrolled in Autumn, 2019's semester.

The university has already sent textbooks to almost all the students of Matric and FA's programmes, who were enrolled in Autumn, 2019's semester.

According to Director Mailing on Thursday, they are also in process of dispatching books to students of BA (Associate degree) programme."They are going to expedite the process, also dispatching books to the post-graduate students from this month in accordance with the instructions of the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum.

The Mailing Department took some extra measures to undertake the job on fast-track basis, through use of 'state-of-the-art' technology.

This aimed at giving maximum study-period to the students, enabling them to timely complete their academic assignments. "We are following an annual academic Calendar in doing this huge job, providing textbooks to around seven lakh students for one semester," the officials said.

This is for the first-time in the AIOU's history that books were being made available to the students, even when the admission process (autumn 2019 semester) was going on. Meanwhile, the university is also in process of digitizing its overall working, so as to facilitate the students in the study process, providing them online study material.

The students of M.Phil and PhD have already started receiving the books online, according to the directions of the Vice Chancellor.

