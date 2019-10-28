UrduPoint.com
Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Cancels Exam; Issues New Schedule

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 03:56 PM

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) cancels exam; issues new schedule

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has cancelled Spring Session examination 2019 schedule and issued new schedule for the same starting from December 12.

According to a notification issued here Monday, the annual examination which was scheduled to be held on October 26, 28, 29 and 30 have been cancelled.

Now the examinations would start from December 12, 13, 14 and 16 respectively.

