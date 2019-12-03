UrduPoint.com
Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) completes first-phase of appointing tutors for autumn 2019

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) announced that it has almost completed appointment of part-time tutors for Matric and FA programs for semester autumn 2019, in accordance with its newly adopted standardized transparent system

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd December, 2019) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) announced that it has almost completed appointment of part-time tutors for Matric and FA programs for semester autumn 2019, in accordance with its newly adopted standardized transparent system.This was the first-phase, while in the second phase, the appointment of tutors for the students of BA, B.Ed MA programs is in process at the level of the regional offices across the country.It is hoped that this process will be completed by the end of this month.

The regional directors have been authorized to issue the appointment letters, among the computerized list of tutors after verification of their documents.

The entire process is on merit-base, and there is no pick and choose system, a senior official of the University said.

The list of appointed tutors has been placed at the University's website for the information of the relevant students. They were also being informed through SMS.The registration of new tutors was carried out through a prescribed E-registration data-base process, on basis of the required qualification and experience of each applicant.

