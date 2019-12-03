Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) completes first-phase of appointing tutors for autumn 2019

(@imziishan)

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has completed appointment of part-time tutors for Matric and FA programs for semester autumn 2019, in accordance with its newly adopted standardized transparent system

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has completed appointment of part-time tutors for Matric and FA programs for semester autumn 2019, in accordance with its newly adopted standardized transparent system.

This was the first-phase, while in the second phase, the appointment of tutors for the students of BA, B.Ed MA programs is in process at the level of the regional offices across the country.

It is hoped that this process will be completed by the end of this month, a press release said.

The regional directors have been authorized to issue the appointment letters, among the computerized list of tutors after verification of their documents.

The entire process is on merit-base, and there is no pick and choose system, a senior official of the University said. The list of appointed tutors has been placed at the University's website for the information of the relevant students.

They were also being informed through SMS.

The registration of new tutors was carried out through a prescribed E-registration data-base process, on basis of the required qualification and experience of each applicant.

This is a major initiative taken by the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum, aimed at upgrading professional standard of teaching so as to achieve the stipulated target of the quality education.

Through a systemic process, the University tried to appoint competent tutors, as per their qualification and experience. This was also part of overall digital transformation, taking place at the various levels to make the distance learning system more credible and worthwhile.

A fixed merit-criteria was being strictly observed in the tutors' appointment process, as per the instructions of the Vice Chancellor, the official added