Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 01:58 PM

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) declares results of ATTC, PTC and CT programmes

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Wednesday declared final results of its Arabic Teacher Training Course (ATTC), Primary Teaching Certificate (PTC) and Certificate of Teaching(CT)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Wednesday declared final results of its Arabic Teacher Training Course (ATTC), Primary Teaching Certificate (PTC) and Certificate of Teaching(CT).

The exams were held in Semester Autumn, 2018. According to the Controller Exams on Wednesday, the results have been placed at the University's Website. Intimation cards are also being sent to all the concerned students at their postal address.

Result of Matric programme is expected to be announced next week. The results of FA,BA and B.Ed programs would also be declared soon.

According to the Controller exams, the process of announcing results of various programmes is being expedited as per the directives of the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr.

Zia-Ul-Qayyum.

The University has prepared a annual academic road-map to facilitate the students in their academic pursuits. Quality and transparency are being strictly followed in the entire examination and admission process.

Meanwhile, the University has announced new admissions for semester Autumn, 2019. The admissions will open from July 15 simultaneously across the country.

In first-phase, applications for the admissions in Matric, FA programs will be received till August 30, while admission for the MS/M.Phil/PhD/BS (face-to-face) will continue till August 16.

