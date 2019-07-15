Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) declares Matric result of autumn, 2018

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Monday announced Matric results of its thousands of students across the country

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th July, 2019) These students appeared in autumn, 2018.According to Controller Exams, the intimation cards have been issued to concerned students at their postal addresses.

The same has also been placed at the University's website.As per the announcement, the passed-out students could also be able to take admission in their next academic year, on the basis of web-based result.Meanwhile, the University will conduct final exam of Metric, FA, BA, B.Ed (1.5 years) and COL MBA programs for its overseas students from July 29.