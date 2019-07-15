Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) declares Matric result of autumn semester exams 2018

(@imziishan)

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Monday announced Matric results of students who appeared in autumn semester examination 2018 across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Monday announced Matric results of students who appeared in autumn semester examination 2018 across the country. According to Controller Exams, the intimation cards have been issued to concerned students at their postal addresses. The same has also been placed at the university's website, said a press release.� As per the announcement, the passed-out students could also be able to take admission in their next academic year, on the basis of web-based result.

Meanwhile, the university would conduct final exam of Metric, FA, BA, B.Ed (1.5 years) and COL MBA programs for overseas students from July 29.

These exams would take place in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, UAE, Oman and Bahrain.

Exams centers have been set-up in all these countries at appropriate place, in collaboration with Pakistani Diplomatic Missions.

Roll number slips to all the enrolled students have been dispatched at their given addresses. date sheet/roll number slips have also been placed at the university's website�Overseas@aiou.edu.pk.

� It may be mentioned here that the University has recently upgraded its educational programs for the overseas students.

On the directives of Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Zia-Ul- Qayyum, the directorate has made also possible arrangements to provide best possible services to these students, through the smart use of new technology. A comprehensive plan for on-line teaching has also been introduced for this purpose.