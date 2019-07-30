Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) declares FA result of autumn, 2018

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Tuesday announced Intermediate (F.A) results of its thousands of students across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Tuesday announced Intermediate (F.A) results of its thousands of students across the country.

These students were appeared in autumn, 2018 examination, said a press release issue here.

According to Controller Exams, the intimation cards have been issued to concerned students at their postal addresses. The same has also been placed at the university's website.

As per the announcement, the passed-out students could be able to take admission in their next academic year on the basis of web-based result as well.

As per new academic schedule, admissions for Post-Graduate programs, B.Ed and BS (ODL) and Associate Degree in Education/Commerce will take place from September 1 to October 5.