Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Declares Post-graduates Results

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 17th August 2019 | 02:36 PM

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) declares post-graduates results

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Saturday declared final results of Post-Graduate programs (Semester Autumn,2018) including PhD physics, Chemistry, M.Phil Chemistry,Math and Physics

The result of MS Computer Science and Chemistry has also been announced. The same has been placed at the University's official website, said a press release issued here today.

The results have also been communicated to the students on their postal address. Results of other post-graduate programs will also be announced soon.

According to Director Exams, the University has expedited results' announcement process and issuing of provisional results cards to the students, supporting them to continue future study.

Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum has given a time-line to the relevant departments for results' declaration.

The University has evolved annual academic road-map to facilitate the students in their academic pursuits. Quality and transparency are being ensured in the entire examination and admission process.

