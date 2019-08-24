Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) declares result of bachelor (BA) Program

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Saturday declared final result of its Bachelor (B.A) programs (semester autumn 2018)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2019 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Saturday declared final result of its Bachelor (B.A) programs (semester autumn 2018).

The programs include: BA (General) B.Com, BA Mass Communication.

The result has been placed at the Universitys official website and the same has been convened to the relevant students to their postal addresses as well.

According to the Controller Examination Sohail Nazir Rana, transparency and accuracy have been well-maintained in the entire examination process.

The timely announcement of result, he said will enable the passed-out students to continue their future study at the post-graduates level, for which admission will be opened from September 1.