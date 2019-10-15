UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Declares Results Of Post-graduate Programs

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 12:03 PM

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) declares results of post-graduate programs

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Tuesday declared results of BS (Four-year) programs of Chemistry, Physics, Mathematics and Statistics

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th October, 2019) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Tuesday declared results of BS (Four-year) programs of Chemistry, Physics, Mathematics and Statistics.Results of PhD Chemistry, M.Phil Chemistry, MSc Chemistry and MSc Mathematics have also all been announced.

According to Controller Exams, it was for the first time in the University's history that the announcement was made in a period of less than one month of conducting the exams.

Related Topics

Allama Iqbal Open University All

Recent Stories

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) notifies ..

1 minute ago

Strasburg dominates as Nationals lead series 3-0

1 minute ago

Balochistan beat Sindh by 52 runs in a high-scorin ..

7 minutes ago

TV anchor claims Shehbaz Sharif may quit politics

11 minutes ago

Father kills two sons, daughter and grand daughte ..

3 minutes ago

Inter supplementary exams to start from Oct 22

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.