Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) declares results of post-graduate programs

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th October, 2019) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Tuesday declared results of BS (Four-year) programs of Chemistry, Physics, Mathematics and Statistics.Results of PhD Chemistry, M.Phil Chemistry, MSc Chemistry and MSc Mathematics have also all been announced.

According to Controller Exams, it was for the first time in the University's history that the announcement was made in a period of less than one month of conducting the exams.