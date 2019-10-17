Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) declares results of 20 post-graduate programs

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Thursday declared results of its twenty post-graduate academic programs that include MSc Mass Communication and MSc TV production

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Thursday declared results of its twenty post-graduate academic programs that include MSc Mass Communication and MSc tv production.

According to Controller Exams, the results have been placed on the University's official website, as well as communicating the same to the students at the postal address.

The other programs included MSc Pakistan Studies, Economics, history, MA Islamyiat, MA Education and MA special education.

Meanwhile, the University has announced that it�has extended the last date for admission in its post-graduate programs (Autumn 2019) till October 25 without late fee.

The programs include BA (Associate degree), BS (four-year) programs, and some diploma and short-term courses.

The students could take admissions in these programs on payment of normal fee, as was mentioned in the university's prospectus.

It is also aimed at bringing maximum number of people in the educational net.�The decision will benefit particularly those living in the country's remote regions.

This will be the last opportunity for them to take admission in their relevant program.�Computerized admission forms have been sent to the continuing students.

Special Desks have been set up in the university's regional officesto guide and facilitate the students about the admission process.