UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Declares Results Of 20 Post-graduate Programs

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 03:42 PM

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) declares results of 20 post-graduate programs

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Thursday declared results of its twenty post-graduate academic programs that include MSc Mass Communication and MSc TV production

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Thursday declared results of its twenty post-graduate academic programs that include MSc Mass Communication and MSc tv production.

According to Controller Exams, the results have been placed on the University's official website, as well as communicating the same to the students at the postal address.

The other programs included MSc Pakistan Studies, Economics, history, MA Islamyiat, MA Education and MA special education.

Meanwhile, the University has announced that it�has extended the last date for admission in its post-graduate programs (Autumn 2019) till October 25 without late fee.

The programs include BA (Associate degree), BS (four-year) programs, and some diploma and short-term courses.

The students could take admissions in these programs on payment of normal fee, as was mentioned in the university's prospectus.

It is also aimed at bringing maximum number of people in the educational net.�The decision will benefit particularly those living in the country's remote regions.

This will be the last opportunity for them to take admission in their relevant program.�Computerized admission forms have been sent to the continuing students.

Special Desks have been set up in the university's regional officesto guide and facilitate the students about the admission process.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education Guide Same Allama Iqbal Open University October 2019 TV

Recent Stories

Turkish President Erdoghan's visit to Pakistan pos ..

6 minutes ago

Japanese officials surprised by plans to relocate ..

4 minutes ago

Senate body for resolving pending issues of people ..

4 minutes ago

Merkel Calls on Turkey to Stop Anti-Kurdish Operat ..

4 minutes ago

Brexit: DUP rejects deal 'as things stand' as PM h ..

1 hour ago

Tokyo stocks edge down on profit-taking

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.