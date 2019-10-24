Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) declares Friday as last day for admission in post-graduate programmes

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced that October 25 (Friday) is the last day for admissions in its post-graduate programmes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced that October 25 (Friday) is the last day for admissions in its post-graduate programmes.

The interested students have been advised to apply for the admission before the expiring date, a press release said here on Thursday. It was hoped that the students will avail the opportunity to continue their future study. Online admission facility is also available.

The university has recently taken various measures for facilitating the students in the admission process.

The Vice Chancellor, Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum had advised the regional offices across the country to assist the people in the admission process.

The university is committed to extending affordable quality education to all sections of the society at their doorsteps.

To ensure education to all, the university is providing free education to neglected sections of the society that includes disabled persons, prisoners, drop-out girls and transgender group, he added.