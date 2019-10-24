UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Declares Friday As Last Day For Admission In Post-graduate Programmes

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 03:00 PM

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) declares Friday as last day for admission in post-graduate programmes

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced that October 25 (Friday) is the last day for admissions in its post-graduate programmes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced that October 25 (Friday) is the last day for admissions in its post-graduate programmes.

The interested students have been advised to apply for the admission before the expiring date, a press release said here on Thursday. It was hoped that the students will avail the opportunity to continue their future study. Online admission facility is also available.

The university has recently taken various measures for facilitating the students in the admission process.

The Vice Chancellor, Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum had advised the regional offices across the country to assist the people in the admission process.

The university is committed to extending affordable quality education to all sections of the society at their doorsteps.

To ensure education to all, the university is providing free education to neglected sections of the society that includes disabled persons, prisoners, drop-out girls and transgender group, he added.

Related Topics

Education Allama Iqbal Open University October All

Recent Stories

 PM Khan's speech to be included in FIR if anythi ..

28 minutes ago

Eight Pak bodybuilders to participate in World Bod ..

5 minutes ago

Balochistan government fails to control hunting of ..

5 minutes ago

Educational Foundation to educate daughters: Shahi ..

5 minutes ago

Pakistan, India sign historic agreement on Kartarp ..

5 minutes ago

Cement exports dip over 13pc to $66.7 million

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.