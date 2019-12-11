Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) declares Matric result of Spring, 2019 semester

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced the final result of its Matric program of spring 2019's semester

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced the final result of its Matric program of spring 2019's semester.

The result was being communicated by post to thousands of enrolled students, who had appeared in the exam from across the country, a press release said.

The Controller Exams said the result had also been placed at the University's official website.

Meanwhile, the University was also in process of announcing the result of remaining programs of the spring semester, including FA and BA.

The University, as per the directions of the Vice Chancellor ProfessorDr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum, had taken initiatives to make the entire examinationprocess transparent and fair, so as to improve the quality of education.