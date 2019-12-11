UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Declares Matric Result Of Spring, 2019 Semester

Muhammad Irfan 2 hours ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 04:18 PM

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) declares Matric result of Spring, 2019 semester

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced the final result of its Matric program of spring 2019's semester

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced the final result of its Matric program of spring 2019's semester.

The result was being communicated by post to thousands of enrolled students, who had appeared in the exam from across the country, a press release said.

The Controller Exams said the result had also been placed at the University's official website.

Meanwhile, the University was also in process of announcing the result of remaining programs of the spring semester, including FA and BA.

The University, as per the directions of the Vice Chancellor ProfessorDr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum, had taken initiatives to make the entire examinationprocess transparent and fair, so as to improve the quality of education.

Related Topics

Education Allama Iqbal Open University 2019 Post From

Recent Stories

 Lawyers’ protest intensifies in Lahore

25 minutes ago

Polls tighten on eve of Britain's Brexit election

19 minutes ago

Directives issued to probe matter of clash between ..

19 minutes ago

Germany to Provide Financial Support to Citizens A ..

19 minutes ago

Lawyers Assault Hospital in Pakistan's Lahore, Att ..

19 minutes ago

Turkey Not Fulfilling Obligations on Stabilization ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.