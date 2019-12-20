UrduPoint.com
Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Declares Results Of FA Program

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 minutes ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 02:10 PM

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Friday announced its Intermediate (F.A) result of spring, 2019 semester

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Friday announced its Intermediate (F.A) result of spring, 2019 semester.

According to a press releases, the result was being communicated by post to the enrolled students, who had appeared in the exam from across the country.

It has also been placed at the University's official website.

The results declaration is well before opening of new admissions for the spring semester 2020.

Result of Matric program has already been announced.

According to the Controller Examination Sohail Nazir Rana, transparency and accuracy have been well-maintained in the entire examination process.

